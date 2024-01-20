Raiders free agency: One player from each Divisional Round team to keep an eye on
The Las Vegas Raiders will have to make some moves in free agency this offseason, so keep your eyes on these eight players in the Divisional Round.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders will enter free agency with some solid money in their pockets, as the expectation is that they will clear some cap space once the next general manager is named. Las Vegas is already in a solid place in terms of cap space, ranking No. 11 in the league, and they should clear more with some internal moves.
Last offseason, the Raiders free agency haul was definitely hit-or-miss, as they struck out on guys like David Long Jr., Jimmy Garoppolo, and OJ Howard, but definitely got their money's worth elsewhere. Robert Spillane had a breakout season for the Silver and Black, helping turn around their linebacker group, and should be right back in the mix again in 2024.
Also on the defensive side of the ball, Marcus Epps' contributions went far beyond just statistics, as he helped bring along third-year safety, Trevon Moehrig. Moehrig had an outstanding rookie season in 2021, but took a big step backward in 2022, so to see him return to form this season was a big boost to the Raiders defense.
On offense, while Garoppolo was a bust, the Raiders struck gold with Jakobi Meyers. The wide receiver was a perfect complement to Davante Adams on the outside, and in a season where Hunter Renfrow was a non-factor, the emergence of Meyers was much-needed.
With that said, let us dive into some potential free agent targets the Raiders should be keeping an eye on during this weekend's Divisional Round.