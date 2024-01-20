Raiders free agency: One player from each Divisional Round team to keep an eye on
The Las Vegas Raiders will have to make some moves in free agency this offseason, so keep your eyes on these eight players in the Divisional Round.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders FA targets in Saturday's Games
Houston Texans: Sheldon Rankins, Defensive Tackle
There is no doubt that the Raiders plan to make some moves at the defensive tackle position this offseason, and Sheldon Rankins is a guy who could be in high demand. After missing the Wild Card round with an injury, Rankins returns to the fray for the Houston Texans on Saturday, giving their interior defensive line a big boost.
Tyree Wilson looked good after being moved inside, and Adam Butler could be brought back in free agency, but bodies are still needed. We still do not know what the Raiders are going to get out of 2023 third-round pick Byron Young, so them spending big money on playmaking defensive tackle could be in the cards this offseason.
Baltimore Ravens: Ronald Darby, Cornerback
Despite the arrival of Jack Jones off waivers towards the end of the 2023 regular season, help is still needed at the cornerback position. The hope is that Jakorian Bennett can step up in Year 2, but I believe the Raiders will be active at cornerback in both free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft over the next few months.
Ronald Darby is a solid cornerback who has a history in the AFC West, so there will be familiarity there. Darby could slide in as a starter in Las Vegas, or provide much-needed veteran depth a slim position group.
Green Bay Packers: Jon Runyan, Offensive Guard
The interior of the Raiders offensive line could see a big change this offseason, especially with Andre James entering free agency. If the front office decides that Dylan Parham is best-suited as a center, James could be on his way out, freeing up the Raiders to go after an offensive guard in free agency.
Jon Runyan's father was an outstanding NFL player, and the younger Runyan is still a work in progress, but could provide the Raiders with a cheap starting option. Greg Van Roten is entering free agency as well, so changes are coming at the position in Las Vegas.
San Francisco 49ers: Javon Kinlaw, Defensive Tackle
Injuries have certainly derailed Javon Kinlaw's career so far, but the talent is there for him to turn things around across the next few seasons. This is the second defensive tackle to keep an eye on this Saturday, and with him entering free agency and possibly looking for a fresh start, the Raiders should take a long look at him.