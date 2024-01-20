Raiders free agency: One player from each Divisional Round team to keep an eye on
The Las Vegas Raiders will have to make some moves in free agency this offseason, so keep your eyes on these eight players in the Divisional Round.
Raiders FA targets in Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Aaron Stinnie, Offensive Guard
As we stated earlier, interior offensive line is likely going to have a new-look next season, and Aaron Stinnie from Tampa Bay would come in and possibly start at offensive guard. Stinnie took advantage of his opportunities with the Buccanneers in 2024, and is looking for a new contract this offseason, making the Raiders a possible landing spot for him.
Detroit Lions: Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Special Teams Ace
When it comes to the Raiders roster, you cannot do much better than the tandem they have at kicker and punter. Daniel Carlson has been money since putting on the Silver and Black, while AJ Cole is an All-Pro punter who has rounded into the best in the game at his position.
One guy to keep an eye on with the Detroit Lions is Jalen Reeves-Maybin, who was a second-team All-Pro in Special Teams this season. Maybin could be a difference maker in the field position game, and would be someone the Raiders could bring in without breaking the bank.
Buffalo Bills: Dane Jackson, Cornerback
Cornerback will be a focal point for the Raiders this offseason, and the Bills have a guy that could be on the radar for the Silver and Black at the position group. Dane Jackson had three passes defended in the team's win against Pittsburgh in the Wild Card round, proving to be an excellent depth piece for Buffalo.
The Raiders will likely bring in a number of different cornerbacks this offseason, which makes Jackson a real possibility. He should not command too much money in free agency, and the Raiders can use all the depth they can get.
Kansas City Chiefs: L'Jarius Sneed, Cornerback
We end with a player that will be on a lot of team's radar this free agency season, and that is Kansas City cornerback, L'Jarius Sneed. A stellar cover corner who would team well with Jack Jones in the starting lineup, Sneed is an AFC West guy, and should command a large salary in free agency this year.
Sneed could be the missing piece at cornerback for the Raiders, who got strong play from Jones and slot cornerback Nate Hobbs this season. The Raiders secondary was much-improved over a year ago, and a guy like Sneed would make them nearly elite going into the 2024 campaign.