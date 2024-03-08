Raiders free agency: Signing Russell Wilson would be catastrophic
Even though he is available this offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders should stay far away from Russell Wilson.
By Jason Willis
As all of Raider Nation knows, the Las Vegas Raiders are on the hunt for its next franchise quarterback after Derek Carr was released last off-season. Jimmy Garoppolo yielded poor results as expected and fourth-round rookie Aidan O’Connell looked the part of a long-term backup.
Unfortunately for the Raiders, their thirteenth overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft is unlikely to be high enough for them to select a quarterback of the future. Barring a trade up into the top five, the team’s next starter could be a free-agent addition such as Kirk Cousins or Baker Mayfield.
Another option is a player the Raiders know well, former Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. He was acquired by Denver in a massive trade with the Seahawks as the Broncos went all in to win a Super Bowl. Of course, they never came close to their lofty goals and Wilson quickly spiraled out of control and became one of the worst quarterbacks in the league.
The addition of a new head coach Sean Payton did not help matters.
Last season, Wilson saw a statistical improvement before being forced to the bench by Payton to avoid having to pay his injury guarantee for 2024. Expected to be released at the start of the new league year, some fans are hoping Las Vegas signs the former Super Bowl champion.
However, this would be the worst move the Raiders have made in some time.