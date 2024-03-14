Raiders free agency: 3 free agents still available Las Vegas should target
As free agency continues in full swing, here are three available free agents the Las Vegas Raiders should target.
By Brad Weiss
It has been a wild few days for the Las Vegas Raiders, as new general manager Tom Telesco continues to build up the roster for 2024 and beyond. There were some big losses, most importantly Josh Jacobs, who bolted Las Vegas for the Green Bay Packers on the first day of the legal tampering period.
Still, talent is still on the roster, and the Raiders are in position to make some big moves in free agency after releasing the likes of Hunter Renfrow and Jimmy Garoppolo. Las Vegas will have to figure out their draft landscape after the culmination of free agency, but all signs are pointing upward for the Silver and Black so far.
Christian Wilkins joining the Raiders at defensive tackle was a monster hire, and pairing him with Malcolm Koonce and All-Pro Maxx Crosby certainly makes the Raiders better up front along the defensive line. The defense took a major step forward last season, and a guy like Wilkins can help put that unit over the top in 2024.
Here, we look at three remaining free agents the Raiders should target.