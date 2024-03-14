Raiders free agency: 3 free agents still available Las Vegas should target
As free agency continues in full swing, here are three available free agents the Las Vegas Raiders should target.
By Brad Weiss
3. Xavien Howard
The Las Vegas Raiders cornerback room took a hit this week, as Amik Robertson announced he was heading to Detroit on a new deal. Since being drafted by the Raiders back in 2020, Robertson has been a solid contributor, and some would say he has been the most consistent cornerback the Raiders have had in that time.
Last season, the Raiders pulled off a solid move for Jack Jones, and he would go on to become the CB1 for the Silver and Black right away. However, Jones needs help, especially with the departure of Robertson, and Xavien Howard is someone the Raiders could look to bring in via free agency.
Howard was recently cut by the Miami Dolphins, and while he is getting up there in age, he should have a few solid seasons left in him. He is on the wrong side of 30, that is true, but he also has at least one interception in his last seven seasons, and could be useful on a two-year deal.