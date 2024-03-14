Raiders free agency: 3 free agents still available Las Vegas should target
As free agency continues in full swing, here are three available free agents the Las Vegas Raiders should target.
By Brad Weiss
2. Dalton Risner
The Raiders pulled off a solid move in free agency by bringing back Andre James, who has been the team's starting center for years now. With James back, Dylan Parham can return to his offensive guard position, and I believe Parham could be in for a Pro Bowl season in 2024.
Still, with Greg Van Roten leaving via free agency, there is an open starting job on the Raiders offensive line to be had, and they may choose to fill it via free agency. One offensive guard the Raiders should target is Dalton Risner, who has missed less than five games across his NFL career.
Risner has gone on record that he is not looking for a 'bag' but just starting offensive guard money. He is a powerful blocker who would slide right in on the starting lineup this season, and would also be an upgrade over Van Roten.