Raiders free agency: 3 free agents still available Las Vegas should target
As free agency continues in full swing, here are three available free agents the Las Vegas Raiders should target.
By Brad Weiss
1. Justin Simmons
We have talked at length about the Raiders defense taking a big step forward in 2023, but they continue to load up on that side of the ball. The arrival of Christian Wilkins is going to help put even more pressure on quarterbacks this season, but the Raiders need to bolster the defensive backfield to take advantage of what should be some happy feet in the pocket.
The arrival of Marcus Epps last season did wonders for Trevon Moehrig, who looked a lot better in Year 3 than he did in Year 2. Still, the Raiders could look to add to the safety position this offseason, and Justin Simmons is available after being released by the Denver Broncos.
Simmons is still playing at a high level, and he has familiarity after playing in the AFC West for so many years. There are a lot of guys who are free agents that can help the Raiders in 2024, but Simmons would help take their defensive backfield to another level next season.