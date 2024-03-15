Free agent moves from AFC West teams that should worry Raiders fans
Here are some moves around the AFC West that should worry Las Vegas Raiders fans.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders go into this offseason with high hopes, as they have a new general manager in place in Tom Telesco. A veteran in the position, Telesco brings a wealth of knowledge to the position, and it will be key that he and Antonio Pierce are on the same page when it comes to roster moves.
Las Vegas has done a nice job bolstering their roster so far, especially on defense, where Christian Wilkins will join the team at defensive tackle. One of the best defensive tackles in the game, Wilkins will allow Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce to be even more dominant coming off the edge, which is bad news for the rest of the NFL.
Outside of the Raiders, the AFC West as a whole has been busy this offseason, and here, we look at some moves around the AFC West that should worry fans.
Chargers restructure Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack
There was a lot of noise surrounding the Los Angeles Chargers cap issues this offseason, and what they planned to do with some of their star players. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams were both released, but on defense, the Chargers decided to bring back two of their star pass rushers.
Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack agreed to restructure their current deals, clearing cap space and enabling them to stay with the franchise. That is bad news for any AFC West team.
Chiefs signing Hollywood Brown
As if Patrick Mahomes did not have enough weapons, the Chiefs plan to sign Hollywood Brown in free agency, a huge pickup for their offense. The issues at wide receiver were well-documented for the Chiefs last season, so the addition of Brown gives them a legitimate WR1 atop the depth chart going into 2024.
Brown started his career in Baltimore, notching a 1,000-yard season in his last year there, but inconsistent quarterback play in Arizona has hampered his production in recent years. With Mahomes as his quarterback, I believe Brown could be in for a breakout season.
Broncos release Russell Wilson
The marriage between Russell Wilson and Sean Payton lasted only a year, and that is bad news for Raiders fans. It is clear that this pairing was not going to work, so by moving on from Wilson, the Broncos will now allow Payton to go out and find the quarterback he believes can run his offense to perfection.
We saw Payton do some incredible things in New Orleans with Drew Brees as his quarterback, and hopefully for Raiders fans, he does not repeat that with a new signal-caller of his own in Denver.