Raiders vs Giants 2023 Week 9: Date, Time, Injuries, Streaming, More
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the New York Giants in Week 9, and here is all the information you need to catch all the action.
By Brad Weiss
On Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders will look to flip the script on their 2023 NFL season, one that has been riddled with disappointment. The experiment with trying to make the Raiders franchise New England-West is over, as Mark Davis fired his offensive coordinator, general manager, and head coach, while Jimmy Garoppolo was moved to the bench.
Their opponent in Week 9, the New York Giants have had more than enough problems of their own this season, so this has the potential to be a tight one throughout. Here, we look at all the information you need to catch the Giants vs Raiders inside Allegiant Stadium.
How to watch the Raiders vs Giants 2023 Week 9
Who: Las Vegas Raiders vs New York Giants
When: Sunday, November 5, 2023
Time: 4:25 PM ET, 1:25 PM PT
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: Fox
Odds: According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the over/under is set at 37.5 for this matchup, with the Raiders being 1.5-point favorites.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Live Stream: FuboTV
Raiders Injuries: Las Vegas down two linebackers, will not face former friend
The Raiders are down two linebackers in this game, which is a tough thing considering the New York Giants have one of the best running backs in the game in Saquon Barkley. Luke Masterson suffered a concussion last week and is ruled out, while Divine Deablo will also be inactive with an injury for this matchup on Sunday.
In Giants news, Daniel Jones is likely to return as starting quarterback, but the big news is that the Raiders will not be facing an old friend in Darren Waller. The oft-injured tight end was put on injured reserve this week, so he will miss the chance to put up big numbers against his former team.
Raiders trying to turn the page in Week 9
This is a new day for the Raiders franchise, as Antonio Pierce takes over as a head coach, and could not be more different than Josh McDaniels. Pierce has breathed new life into the Raiders locker room, and I expect the Raiders to play with more flow and with a big chip on their shoulders on Sunday against the Giants.
Las Vegas will also be turning to rookie Aidan O'Connell for the rest of the season at starting quarterback, so the fan base will get a great look at what their future could look like at the position. Either way, this is an exciting time to be a Raiders fan, and we will see how they respond to all the changes against a down Giants team in Week 9.