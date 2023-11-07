Raiders vs Giants 2023 Week 9: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders Wrapped up a wild week with a huge win against the New York Giants, here are the studs and Duds from a cathartic victory in Week 9.
The Las Vegas Raiders have had an eventful week, to say the least. On Monday night they went out and embarrassed themselves against the Detroit Lions and left a ton of points on the board thanks to poor offensive execution. The next night, head coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler were both relieved of their duties and replaced by interim head coach Antonio Pierce.
The next morning, Pierce and acting GM Champ Kelly gave impassioned press conferences about what it means to be a Raider and their deep connection to the franchise. The rest of the week was spent in a celebratory mood as offensive linemen wrestled each other in the locker room and Davante Adams played basketball on a mini hoop. They wrapped up the week with an absolute demolition of the woeful New York Giants and smoked cigars in the locker room to celebrate.
It seemed like the celebration was more about being rid of the tyrannical Josh McDaniels than it was about winning the game but we're sure it felt great to have an easy victory for once. This was the Raiders' first Victory by double digits since beating the Houston Texans early last year and they now improve to 4-5 with a home date against the Jets next week on Sunday Night Football.
The vibes are great in Las Vegas and the Raiders are back in the mix, but before we look forward let's look back on the studs and studs from a much-needed victory in Week 9.