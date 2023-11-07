Raiders vs Giants 2023 Week 9: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders Wrapped up a wild week with a huge win against the New York Giants, here are the studs and Duds from a cathartic victory in Week 9.
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce - Stud
While fans were clamoring for Josh McDaniels to get fired, very few of them thought that Antonio Pierce would be the man to take the job. Pierce is a 9-year NFL veteran who spent time with the New York Giants and Washington Commanders, having won a Super Bowl during his time in New York. He was a respected figure in the locker room as the linebackers coach and players appreciated his candor and enthusiasm for the game.
All of that came shining through in his introductory press conference as did his undying Devotion to the Raiders. peers talked about growing up in Los Angeles and rooting for the Raiders when they played in Southern California, and his enthusiasm could be felt pulsating through the screen. The players all seemed to respond very positively to his approach and they went out and kicked some New York Giant butt to show it.
Pierce and the Raiders came out fast and focused against an overmatched Giants team and while the competition was not the best, a win is a win in the standings no matter who the opponent is. Mark Davis has said that Pierce will get an opportunity to get the job long-term and I'm sure the owner wouldn't mind saving a couple bucks by handing the job to pierce on a somewhat long-term basis.
He now has the rest of the season to audition for the job but for now let's focus on the excellent job he did getting his men ready for the Giants on a short week and absolutely dominating them.