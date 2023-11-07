Raiders vs Giants 2023 Week 9: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders Wrapped up a wild week with a huge win against the New York Giants, here are the studs and Duds from a cathartic victory in Week 9.
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs - Stud
Whether it was due to the Giants' defense or the threat of the downfield ball from O'Connell, the Raiders run game was finally able to do some damage and Josh Jacobs was the primary beneficiary. Jacobs had his best game of the season by far with 98 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.
The Raiders were able to protect their rookie quarterback by leaning on the run game and Jacobs and the offensive line stepped up in a major way. he was not able to break off any super long runs as his longest rush of the game was only 15 yards but he was efficient with his touches and scored twice to break the game open for the Raiders.
This was just the second time this season that Jacob's went over 100 scrimmage yards but it must have felt like he rushed for 200 given his struggles in other games this season. With Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels gone, Jacobs will have the opportunity to impress his future coach and GM and possibly earn a long-term contract to stay in Las Vegas.
If he continues to play like he did on Sunday then it may become a no-brainer decision to lock him up long-term.