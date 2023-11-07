Raiders vs Giants 2023 Week 9: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders Wrapped up a wild week with a huge win against the New York Giants, here are the studs and Duds from a cathartic victory in Week 9.
Raiders Defense - Studs
It feels great to include the entire defense here on the studs list rather than just Maxx Crosby or Marcus Peters making big plays in losing efforts. We knew that the Giants offense was not the most potent coming in but the Raiders defense made the unit look like it belonged in the minor leagues.
The Raiders were able to bring down the quarterback a remarkable eight times and were able to force two turnovers as well. The unit was also pitching a shutout until early in the 4th quarter but even that touchdown from the Giants game with the game well in hand for the Raiders.
The most encouraging aspect of the victory on defense was the fact that some of the less heralded members of the defense came through with big plays. Nate Hobbs has been out of the lineup for a few weeks with injury and he came up with a big interception and rookie Tyree Wilson recorded another sack which should help give him confidence for future weeks.
Patrick Graham's defensive unit has been the strength of the team so far this season and next week they get another mistake-prone quarterback in the building, Zack Wilson. The Jets are far from an easy out but if the Raiders can harass Wilson the way they did DeVito that should be a victory for the Silver and Black.