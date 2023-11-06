Raiders vs Giants 2023 Week 9: Things we learned
The Las Vegas Raiders beat the New York Giants on Sunday in convincing fashion, and here are three things we learned.
By Brad Weiss
Antonio Pierce could be a long-term solution as head coach
I know it has only been one game, but the job Antonio Pierce did on Sunday as head coach was a bit head-turning. Pierce came into this game after serving as the team's linebacker coach, but since taking over as interim head coach, he has gotten the attention, and praise of his players.
Pierce is a guy who played a long time in the NFL, so he knows what these guys go through on a day-to-day basis just to get themselves ready to play. The Raiders played fast and loose against the Giants, something that transferred over from the practice week, where they installed a basketball hoop in the locker room, and had some spirited practices.
The truth is, this is the hardest we have seen the Raiders play since the Rich Bisaccia days, and hopefully, Mark Davis does a better job assessing talent when the 2023 NFL season is over. He let Bisaccia walk after the special teams coach led the team to the playoffs with a stunning run to end the regular season, and replaced him with McDaniels and Ziegler.
If the Raiders continue to play the way they did Sunday, especially with Miami and Kansas City on the horizon after the Jets game, Pierce has to get a long look this offseason. He has earned the respect of the locker room, and in today's NFL, being head coach is all about being a leader of men, and someone the players trust.
Pierce is all that and more.