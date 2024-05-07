Raiders GM Tom Telesco continues to bolster roster post-NFL Draft
By Brad Weiss
After the 2024 NFL Draft wrapped up from Detroit, Michigan, it was clear that more work still needed to be done with the Las Vegas Raiders roster. While Tom Telesco did a nice job adding elite talent, while also filling some positions of need, more help was needed if the team wanted to be an actual playoff contender next season.
One position that could have used more depth after the NFL Draft was wide receiver, and Telesco has gone to work to fill that need with some veteran players. First, he went with Michael Gallup, a former 1,000-yard wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, and he could be the team's WR3 in his first season in the Silver and Black.
On Monday, Telesco continued to stack talent at the position group, going with a familiar face in Jalen Guyton, who played for Telesco with the Chargers across the last five seasons. He had some good years in that run, but will likely just be a depth guy on the Raiders, who already have Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Gallup, and Tre Tucker atop the depth chart.
Still, this is a quality veteran at the position who should be able to help the Raiders in some capacity next season.
Raiders also bolstered the OL on Monday
Another strong signing by the Raiders on Monday was Andrus Peat, a versatile offensive lineman that has been named to the Pro Bowl three times. Peat can play up and down the line, giving the Raiders depth at both offensive guard and tackle, as Telesco continues to try and build this roster around both lines.
These are two quality signings for the Raiders, as they give the team depth at positions of need, and also will help create more camp battles. Telesco has done a great job reshaping this roster the way he wants this offseason, and hopefully, he can take a look at some defensive free agents next as we inch towards training camp.