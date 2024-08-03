Raiders GM Tom Telesco responds to Davante Adams trade rumors
By Austin Boyd
It seems like until he retires or he's traded Davante Adams will be the subject of trade rumors. Ever since the Las Vegas Raiders traded for the star wide receiver during the 2022 offseason, there has been much speculation that he'll be sent to another team.
Adams has denied this will happen. The Raiders have denied and even Adams' agents had to release a statement. Now new general manager Tom Telesco is addressing it once again.
"If you ever need a statement, just copy and paste Frank Bauer's statement," Telesco said on the "Scoop City" podcast. "As far as future, future, once we hit training camp for everybody, we're all focused on the field. I'm not worried about contracts, I'm not worried about 2025, 2026, 2027 right now, it's all 2024. We need Davante right now. Whoever our starting quarterback is, is going to need the help of those guys, the receivers, the tight ends, the running backs. So having Davante here is a big deal for us."
Now, it's interesting that Telesco specifically says he doesn't want to focus past this season. It's much more realistic the Raiders move on after the season due to Adams' contract. However, based on Telesco's comments, it seems highly unlikely the Raiders would even consider trading him.
Adams is getting older (31), but he's proven that he's still an elite player. The fact that the Raiders don't have a great quarterback on the roster makes him even more valuable. We've seen quarterbacks like Brock Purdy thrive despite limited talent due to the talent around him.
The Raiders are hoping that surrounding Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew with as much talent as possible will lead to a successful offense. It's not a bad strategy considering how difficult it is to find a star quarterback in free agency or the draft.