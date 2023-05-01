Las Vegas Raiders: Handing out early grades for the 2023 NFL Draft class
The Las Vegas Raiders picked nine players across the three-day 2023 NFL Draft, and here, we lay out some early grades for the selections.
Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders were considered by many to be one of the league's most interesting teams. With four quarterbacks expected in the top ten, the Raiders were expected to be in the market.
Furthermore, this would be the first time that general manager Dave Ziegler would have selections in the first two rounds. After trading both his first and second-round selections for Davante Adams last year, this would be a big test for the first-time general manager.
While quarterback appeared to be a possibility in the first round, Las Vegas badly needed defensive help. With holes in the starting lineup at all levels, the overall depth of the unit was incredibly poor throughout.
Upon looking at the class, it is clear that the front office felt similarly about the defense as they spent six of their nine selections on that side of the ball. Contrary to past seasons, the overwhelming feeling out of Las Vegas is that the team was able to find good value.
With nine selections and at least one pick in every round, the Raiders further established the identity of the team going forward. While it is impossible to grade a draft class before they even take the field, this is how things look initially.