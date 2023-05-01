Las Vegas Raiders: Handing out early grades for the 2023 NFL Draft class
Round 1: Tyree Wilson, EDGE (Texas Tech)
As mentioned, the Raiders were expected to be heavily involved in the quarterback market at the top of the draft. However, Las Vegas never even had a chance to select a passer as the top three all went in the top five.
Instead, it was time for the front office to pivot. With only two defenders off the board when the Raiders picked at seventh overall, they had their choice of many great prospects. Eventually, they settled on former Texas Tech pass rusher Tyree Wilson.
Standing at an imposing 6'6" and 275 pounds, Wilson was considered by most to be the second-best pass-rusher in the class. With 27.5 sacks over the last two seasons with the Red Raiders, he will join the Raiders and form a fearsome pass-rushing duo with the Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby.
While there is little concern about his ability to rush the passer, many teams were worried about the foot injury that ended his 2022 season. The injury limited some of the work he could do pre-draft but he says he plans to be ready for training camp. Clearly, the Raiders had little concern with the injury.
If the medical concerns can be alleviated, Wilson projects as a home run pick for a Raiders defense that badly needs firepower. Not only will Crosby be getting some help, but Wilson will also allow the aging Chandler Jones to stay fresh.
GRADE: B+