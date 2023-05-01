Las Vegas Raiders: Handing out early grades for the 2023 NFL Draft class
Second Round: Michael Mayer, TE (Notre Dame)
At the conclusion of round one, there were many players who were shockingly not selected. One of those players was no doubt former Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer. So, the Raiders happily ended his slide at 35th overall.
A three-year contributor in South Bend, Mayer was quite productive with 2,099 receiving yards and eighteen touchdowns for the Fighting Irish. In fact, some considered him to be the best tight end in the draft, thus leading to surprise when he fell out of the first round.
Instead, he joins the Raiders where he appears likely to be the day-one starter at tight end after the trade of Darren Waller to the New York Giants. With only Austin Hooper and O.J. Howard offering competition to Mayer, it would be a disappointment if he could not beat these players out for starting reps.
After trading up in the second round to select Mayer, it is clear that the Raiders think highly of him. Look for head coach Josh McDaniels' to make him a big part of the offense immediately as he rebuilds the offense in his image.
GRADE: A