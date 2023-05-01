Las Vegas Raiders: Handing out early grades for the 2023 NFL Draft class
Round Three: Byron Young, DT (Alabama) and Tre Tucker, WR (Cincinnati)
With help still needed on the interior, the Raiders added some size from one of the country's premier college football programs. At 6'3" and nearly 300 pounds, Young makes his name as a powerful, run-stuffing defensive lineman.
For the Raiders, Young will likely see playing time right away in a defensive tackle group that includes lots of young depth with both Matthew Butler and Neil Farrell Jr. Expect Young to be in the starting lineup next to Bilal Nichols when week one eventually rolls around.
With their second third-round selection, Las Vegas made a clear attempt at adding speed by selecting Cincinnati wide receiver Tre Tucker. A diminutive 5'9" slot receiver, Tucker looks to immediately slot in as the team's kick returner.
However, the addition of Tucker becomes really interesting when you consider the impact it could have on Hunter Renfrow. With both players doing their best work out of the slot, it may become difficult to get them on the field at the same time. Could a trade happen in the future?
Overall, the third round was a mixed bag. Young appears to be a good selection as a player who will start right away in Las Vegas. However, Tucker appears to have been a slight reach. With better receivers still on the board, the Raiders could have done better overall.
GRADE: C