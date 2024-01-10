Raiders have some competition for hiring Antonio Pierce
Pierce is a popular head coaching target.
The Las Vegas Raiders are going to have competition for Antonio Pierce, as the Tennessee Titans appear to be interested in bringing the interim coach to Nashville to lead their team.
Ian Rapoport posted on X on Wednesday afternoon that the Titans have requested to interview Pierce. The Titans surprised the NFL world on Tuesday by parting ways with Mike Vrabel.
Titans could be interested in stealing Antonio Pierce from Raiders
Pierce took over as the interim head coach after the Raiders fired Josh McDaniels following a 3-5 start to the 2023 season. McDaniels went 9-16 during his not even two years in Vegas while Pierce finished with a winning record (5-4 to be exact).
When asked if he deserved to the Raiders head coach job following the team's season finale victory over the Broncos, Pierce had the perfect response. He noted that doesn't like to say he deserved it but that he hopes he earned it. Raiders fans would probably say that Pierce did indeed earn the job.
The Raiders could be in play for other available coaches such as Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh but if other teams are interested in bringing Pierce in, maybe this is a sign that the Raiders should give him the job. The players appear to love him and he's shown that he can lead his team to wins.
Raiders fans, of course, remember when Rich Bisaccia took over for Jon Gruden when he was let go and finished with a 7-5 record. The Raiders were able to get into the playoffs that year but then the front office opted not to hire Bisaccia and he went to Green Bay to coach special teams instead.
The Raiders, as we all know, decided to hire McDaniels. That obviously didn't pan out.
Passing on the interim coach twice is not the route the Raiders should take here. Pierce did a nice job in Las Vegas and deserves a shot with the Raiders.