3 things the Raiders hope to find in their Easter basket
The Las Vegas Raiders have big needs heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, and here are three things they hope to find in their Easter basket.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders are a few weeks away from their first NFL Draft with Tom Telesco as their new general manager. It has been a crazy offseason already for the Silver and Black, as they lost an all-time player in Josh Jacobs, but also landed the best available defensive tackle in free agency.
Las Vegas has also revamped the quarterback room, and brought back some solid players, like Adam Butler and John Jenkins. Overall, it has been a strong start for Telesco, but the 2024 NFL Draft is going to be the biggest barometer of how far this team can go this season.
Here, we look at three things the Raiders hope to find in their Easter basket this year.
3 things the Raiders hope to find in their Easter basket
3. A starting cornerback
We start on the defensive side of the ball, as the Raiders desperately need someone to come in and start on the outside at cornerback opposite Jack Jones. Jones was an excellent find for the Raiders last season, and will be back in his CB1 role in 2024, but the question is who is going to be with him in the starting lineup.
The Raiders will likely have to use a first or second round pick on this position group, especially if they cannot move up on Day 1. If they can land a player like Terrion Arnold or Quinyon Mitchell in the first round, they could be set at the position group for a very long time.