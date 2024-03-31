3 things the Raiders hope to find in their Easter basket
The Las Vegas Raiders have big needs heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, and here are three things they hope to find in their Easter basket.
By Brad Weiss
2. A Right Tackle
There is no doubt that the Raiders have one of the best left tackles in the NFL, as Kolton Miller has gotten better every season he has been in the NFL. He shook off a bad rookie season to become a cornerstone player for the Raiders at left tackle, but he needs a long-term companion on the right side.
Last season, Jermaine Eluemunor held it down on the right side, his second season in that role for the Silver and Black. We also saw the emergence of Thayer Munford Jr. on the left side when Miller went down with an injury, so there is a good chance he gets an opportunity to be the starting right tackle this offseason.
Still, offensive tackle is going to be a huge target for the Raiders this upcoming draft cycle, and there are plenty of Day 1 and 2 players who could come in and start right away. The Raiders also need help at offensive guard, but if Telesco is smart, he would try to land an offensive tackle with one of his first three picks this April.