3 things the Raiders hope to find in their Easter basket
The Las Vegas Raiders have big needs heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, and here are three things they hope to find in their Easter basket.
By Brad Weiss
1. A top-4 NFL Draft pick in 2024
The biggest Easter egg the Raiders would be looking to find in their basket this year is a top-4 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. With a great group of quarterbacks coming out this year, the Raiders will have to make a stunning move to land one of them, but Telesco is not afraid to make a big splash in the draft.
Of course, the biggest prize would be LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has a history with Antonio Pierce, and is coming off winning the Heisman Trophy this past season. Daniels is an exciting quarterback prospect who can make plays with his arm, and his legs, so he would be a perfect addition to this quarterback room.
Overall, the Raiders roster is in good shape heading into the draft, but big holes remain if they want to take their franchise to the next level. Maybe Telesco has some magic in him this draft season and goes up and gets a franchise quarterback, but if not, he has to make sure he fills the biggest holes outside of the quarterback position this April.