Raiders inactive list vs. Broncos: Key starters forced to sit
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders have a chance to make a statement win in Week 5 against their arch-nemesis: the Denver Broncos.
Denver has started the year much stronger than expected and is firmly in the hunt with the Raiders for a wildcard spot early on.
The last four years have been dominant for Las Vegas, as they have beaten Denver in eight straight games. But these two squads are much different than the last time they faced off.
The most notable change is that for the Raiders, Gardner Minshew is now under center instead of Aidan O'Connell or Jimmy Garoppolo, and Bo Nix is the Broncos QB instead of Russell Wilson or Jarrett Stidham.
Teams change by the year, and they change by the week due to injuries or other obstacles.
If the Raiders want to move to 3-2 and get back to .500 in the division, they will once again attempt to do so without a slew of important players.
Raiders' inactives for Week 5
As of Friday, seven Raiders players were already ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Broncos.
WR Davante Adams is OUT officially due to a hamstring injury that he suffered just days before the Week 4 contest against the Cleveland Browns. Amidst the trade rumors now circulating, I would be shocked to see Adams don a Raiders uniform again.
Starting RB Zamir White is OUT with a groin injury he sustained at practice on Wednesday. Alexander Mattison should get the start and see a dramatically increased workload.
Starting RT Thayer Munford Jr. and TE Michael Mayer are both OUT on Sunday as well. Munford hurt his knee and ankle in Week 3 and has not practiced since, and Mayer is dealing with personal issues and will be unavailable for a second straight week as well.
LB Divine Deablo will miss his third straight contest as well, and WR Tyreik McAllister will be inactive as well.
LB Luke Masterson has been filling in for starting LB Divine Deablo in his injury-related absence, but now Masterson is OUT on Sunday with a knee injury that he suffered in Wednesday's practice.
This means rookie LB Tommy Eichenberg will get his first career start.
Masterson was placed on IR and DE K'Lavon Chaisson was signed to the active roster in a corresponding move.
Rookie defensive backs Decamerion Richardson and Trey Taylor are both OUT for the Week 5 contest as well. Richardson has been dealing with a hamstring injury all season and is yet to play in an NFL contest. Taylor just returned from short-term IR this week after hurting his knee in the preseason, but it looks like he is not quite ready yet.
As expected, DE Maxx Crosby will be active for today's matchup, as will starting RG Dylan Parham.
LB Kana'i Mauga will also be active despite limited participation in practice this week.
Several players popped up on the injury report for one reason or the other this week, including Brock Bowers, Kolton Miller, Jakorian Bennett, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Cody Whitehair and Aidan O'Connell. But all of these players are cleared and ready to go on Sunday.
RB Sincere McCormick and WR Alex Bachman were both elevated for Sunday's contest as well.