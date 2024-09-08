Raiders inactives list for Week 1 game against Chargers
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders kick off their season on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Getting off to a hot start will be important for Las Vegas, especially because this is a divisional opponent. A win would do wonders for the Raiders, but they will have to do so without a handful of key players:
The team released the injury report ahead of Sunday's contest and there are some notable names that will not be suiting up.
Starting edge rusher Malcolm Koonce will miss Sunday's game after sustaining a knee injury in Thursday's practice. He was placed on IR, so he will miss at least the first four games of the season.
A trio of rookies will also be unavailable Sunday: CB Decamerion Richardson, LB Tommy Eichenberg and OL Jackson Powers-Johnson. Richardson was limited all week with a hamstring injury, Eichenberg is dealing with a knee injury, and Powers-Johnson did not participate later in the week due to illness.
WR Ramel Keyton and RB Dylan Laube are inactive likely due to their lack of perceived playing time, and the same is true for newly added S Thomas Harper.
To account for these injuries, the team signed practice squad DE Charles Snowden to the active roster and will elevate CB Sam Webb for Sunday's game.
For the Chargers, veteran WR DJ Chark Jr. and CB Tarheeb Still will both be OUT due to injury.
In addition, RB Kimani Vidal, OL Jordan McFadden, WR Brenden Rice, and DL Justin Eboigbe are inactive, and QB Taylor Heinicke will serve as the emergency.