Raiders inactive list for Week 3 game against Panthers
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders have a legitimate chance on Sunday to have a winning record for the first time since Week 1 of the 2023 season.
Las Vegas will host the winless Carolina Panthers in their home opener at Allegiant Stadium just a week after beating one of the league's best teams on the road.
The Raiders have typically struggled in games against inferior opponents or teams dealing with changes, but Antonio Pierce and his staff have a chance this week to prove that they are different. That not only can they beat some of the best teams in the league, but they handle business week-in and week-out, no matter who their opponent is.
They will, however, have to do so without a handful of key players, including Malcolm Koonce, who was ruled out for the year earlier this week:
Raiders' inactives for Week 3
Starting LB Divine Deablo was listed OUT on Thursday's injury report. He left the Raiders' Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens and has been dealing with both an oblique injury and a concussion this week.
Rookie CB Decamerion Richardson is OUT for the third straight week as he recovers from a hamstring injury he suffered before Week 1. His NFL Debut will have to wait.
CB Sam Webb has been elevated from the practice squad to add more depth in the secondary.
There are some players who are healthy scratches once again, including RB Dylan Laube, and WRs Tyreik McAllister and Ramel Keyton. G Jordan Meredith will be inactive this week for the first time this season.
A trio of defensive lineman -- DE Maxx Crosby, DE Tyree Wilson, and DT Christian Wilkins, were all listed as questionable but will be available for Sunday's contest against the Panthers.
Rookie G Jackson Powers-Johnson is finally off the injury report and ready to make his first appearance in an NFL game. The extent of his playing time is currently unknown but he will be available if called upon.
A number of other players were listed on the injury report this week: Kolton Miller, Dylan Parham, Tommy Eichenberg, Chris Smith II, and Janarius Robinson, but all of them are good to go for Week 3.