Raiders could trade for Pro Bowl CB with ties to Patrick Graham: Analyst
By Austin Boyd
When the Las Vegas Raiders' season ended, it seemed like cornerback would be a priority this offseason. Many expected them to use an early draft pick on the position or to be aggressive in free agency but neither happened.
The team is clearly high on Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs but defensive coordinator Patrick Graham runs a 4-2-5 defense so he'll almost always have three cornerbacks on the field. If the Raiders don't like what they're seeing from Brandon Facyson and Jakorian Bennett in training camp, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report pitched the idea of the team trading for Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry.
"The Las Vegas Raiders may also be willing to take a low-risk flier on Bradberry," Knox wrote. "Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham served as the New York Giants defensive coordinator during Bradberry's 2020 Pro Bowl campaign in New York."
It's worth noting that Bradberry has been a free agent twice since Graham has been the Raiders' defensive coordinator and they haven't seemed particularly interested. However, it's hard to know how Graham feels about him.
Bradberry was very good in Graham's defense in 2020 and 2021. He made one Pro Bowl and combined for seven interceptions. He had a down year with the Eagles but is also just a year removed from being named Second-Team All-Pro.
According to Knox, the asking price for Bradberry would be a conditional sixth-round pick. That's not a lot to pay for a potential starting cornerback. Plus, it shouldn't take much of an adjustment to get comfortable in the defense again.
That said, the Eagles' secondary was terrible last season and Bradberry was a reason for that. He's been an inconsistent player in his career but he's also shown he can be elite. If Graham likes him as a player, trading for him is something the Raiders should at least consider if he's actually on the market.