Raiders vs Jets 2023 Week 10: 3 Bold Predictions
The Las Vegas Raiders will look to move to .500 with a win over the New York Jets in Week 10, and here are three bold predictions for this matchup.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the New York Jets in Week 10, looking to win their second straight game with interim head coach Antonio Pierce at the helm. In his debut, Pierce led a spirited Raiders team to a 30-6 victory over the New York Giants, a team that has a reputation of having a tremendous defensive unit.
Las Vegas's opponent in Week 10, the Jets, also have a hyped-up defense, but their offense is struggling in a big way right now. Zach Wilson has yet to prove he can be a starting quarterback at the NFL level, and it seems like they are having trouble moving the football, especially on third down.
This Sunday night game has the potential to go down to the wire, but here are some bold predictions for the Silver and Black in Week 10.
1. Maxx Crosby racks up three more sacks
The Raiders were able to rack up eight sacks against the New York Giants in Week 9, a dominating effort from a defense that is taking its cues from their former star linebacker head coach. Maxx Crosby had three sacks in the win, and on Sunday night, I could see him replicating that effort against a banged-up New York Jets offensive line.
Maybe Madd Maxx does not rack up three sacks, but he is going to be all over Wilson all night long. If the Jets have no answer for Crosby in this one, it could be another long night for the former BYU quarterback.
2. Aidan O'Connell commits zero turnovers
In his first NFL start, Aidan O'Connell struggled to protect the football, tossing an interception and fumbling twice. In his second start, he looked much more not only under center, but in making the correct adjustments once he saw what kind of defense was in front of him.
There are going to be some growing pains for O'Connell this season, and the Jets do have an elite defense of their own. However, he grew a ton in his second start, and with the backing of this current coaching staff, looks very comfortable as the main guy in Las Vegas.
3. Raiders blow out the New York Jets
I may be going out on a limb here, but the Las Vegas Raiders looked very good in Week 9, and that could be a sign of things to come. The team came together under Pierce as their head coach, and it was pretty obvious that Josh McDaniels could have been the problem with this talented roster.
We know the Jets are going to struggle to move the football against Las Vegas, and that will certainly play in the Raiders favor on Sunday night. In the end, we could be looking at another blowout victory for the Silver and Black in front of the home fans.