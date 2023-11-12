Raiders vs Jets 2023 Week 10: Date, Time, Injuries, Streaming, More
The Las Vegas Raiders battle it out against the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football, and here is all the information you need for the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders will play host to the New York Jets in primetime on Sunday night, as the Silver and Black look to get back to .500 on the season. Since taking over as interim head coach, Antonio Pierce has changed the vibe surrounding this once-proud franchise, and they are finally playing like they have a purpose.
Here, we look at everything you need to know to watch this crucial AFC battle on Sunday night.
How to watch the Raiders vs the New York Jets 2023 Week 10
Who: Las Vegas Raiders vs New York Jets
When: Sunday, November 12, 2023
Time: 8:20 PM ET, 5:20 PM PT
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas Nevada
TV: NBC
Odds: According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the over/under is set at 36.5 for this matchup, with the Raiders being 1.0-point underdogs.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Live Stream: FuboTV
Raiders Injuries: Kolton Miller doubtful against the Jets
The Las Vegas Raiders offensive line is likely to take a huge hit in this game, as star left tackle Kolton Miller is listed as doubtful for the game. Miller has been a mainstay in the Raiders starting lineup since being drafted in the first round out of UCLA, and with him likely out, it means second-year seventh-round pick Thayer Munford Jr. will draw the starting assignment opposite Jermaine Eluemunor at the two offensive tackle spots.
Las Vegas also has some key players on defense that were limited all week, especially star edge rusher Maxx Crosby. In all likelihood, Crosby will be ready to go against the Jets, though other starters like Divine Deablo, Nate Hobbs, and Marcus Peters will be game-time decisions for this Sunday Night Football matchup.
The Jets also had some key guys limited this week, including linebacker Quincy Williams, who is regarded as one of the better players in the league at his position. New York's offensive line also has multiple guys who could be impacted, even if they play, by injuries.
Raiders look to move to .500 on Sunday night
Despite all of the ups and downs of the 2023 regular season, including the firing of the team's head coach, general manager, and offensive coordinator, the Raiders are still very much alive in the AFC Playoff race. With a win on Sunday night, the Silver and Black would move to .500 on the season, with crucial matchups against the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs on the horizon.
The Raiders played with incredible passion in Week 9, and despite the injuries, will be looking to win for the second time in a row against the Jets in Week 10. If they can get to .500, especially with how they looked last weekend, they could finally be a player in what has become a wide open AFC Wild Card race.