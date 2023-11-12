Raiders vs Jets 2023 Week 10: Game preview and prediction
The Las Vegas Raiders battle it out against the New York Jets on Sunday night, and here is our official game preview and prediction for this AFC matchup.
By Brad Weiss
Week 10 brings a primetime matchup for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they welcome the New York Jets to Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night. The Silver and Black dominated their last time out, beating the New York Giants 30-6 at home, and will now look to make it two straight against Zach Wilson and company.
The Jets go into this game fresh off a tough loss against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, though the Jets defense played well in that one. The problem for the Jets was the offense, as they have been atrocious with Zach Wilson at quarterback this season, but show no signs of moving on from him as they await the return of Aaron Rodgers.
Sunday night will be a battle between two franchises looking to stay alive in the AFC Playoff race, and has the potential to be a close one throughout.
Raiders vs Jets 2023 Week 10: Game Preview
The Raiders played their best football since the 2021 NFL season this past weekend, as they dominated the New York Giants in all phases of the game. You could tell that the move from Josh McDaniels was a good one, as the players looked fast and in position to make big plays, leading to their biggest win of the season.
On the flip side, the New York Jets are spiraling right now, this after barely beating the New York Giants in Week 8, and then getting beaten badly by Los Angeles this past Monday night. The Jets are also coming into Allegiant Stadium on a short week, so while the oddsmakers have them as the favorite in this one, it could be a long night for them if the Raiders play the way they did last week.
Raiders vs Jets 2023 Week 10: Game Prediction
The Raiders were able to get to Giants quarterbacks eight times in their win in Week 9, while the Jets offensive line let up six sacks against the Chargers. The Raiders ability to get after Zach Wilson in this matchup will prove huge, as the young quarterback struggles with pocket awareness and is an easy target on blitz packages.
While the Jets struggle on offense, their defense is one of the best in the league, and that could cause problems for the Raiders young quarterback, Aidan O'Connell, in this one. O'Connell did a great job protecting the football against the Giants, but he is only making his third NFL start, and it is against a tough Jets defensive unit.
In the end, I believe the Raiders are the better team, and their upstart defense is going to frustrate Wilson all game long. Look for Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams to find the end zone against the Jets, and in the end, New York won't have enough firepower to come back against this Raiders defense.
Final Score: Raiders 23, Jets 13