Raiders vs Jets 2023 Week 10: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders pulled out another gutsy win on Sunday night Football, here are the studs and duds from a dramatic victory over the New York Jets.
A week removed from the dominant victory over the New York Giants, many wondered if the magic of interim Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce would fade against a tougher opponent. The New York Jets are not an elite team by any means, but you can put their defense up against many of the great units in recent NFL history.
We knew that this would be a tough test and a much more difficult game than the cakewalk that was the week nine victory over the New York Giants, but we also learned a lot about this suddenly resilient Raiders team.
There were many chances for this Raiders team to roll over after an emotional week and allow the Jets to run away with this game. Instead, they fought through adversity both late and early in the game and came out with a much needed victory.
The win over the Jets puts the Raiders at .500 on the season going into a tough stretch against the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs, but unlike early in the season, we know that this team will fight until the very last minute. The jury is still out on Antonio Pierce as the long-term answer at head coach but it’s clear that he has his team playing fast and aggressive, and they are all ready to run through a brick wall for him.
Sometimes in football that matters more than talent or skill, and the Raiders showed that they were the better and tougher team against the Jets. They may come down to earth next week in Miami but before we look ahead, let’s look back at the studs and duds from the week 10 victory.