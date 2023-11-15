Raiders vs Jets 2023 Week 10: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders pulled out another gutsy win on Sunday night Football, here are the studs and duds from a dramatic victory over the New York Jets.
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs - Stud
It’s been a while since we can say that Josh Jacobs looked like his old self. A week after rushing for 98 yards against the Giants on 26 carries, Jacobs outdid himself with 116 yards on 27 carries against a much better defense. The Raiders knew that they could not completely rely on O’Connell to win them this game, so instead they relied on their All-Pro running back instead.
Jacobs responded with his best game of the season and he seems to be back on that all pro track from 2022. Some Raiders experts have pointed out that the new regime has returned to the zone running game which Jacobs is excellent at rather than the power run game which he struggled with early in the season.
It goes to show you that scheme matters just as much as talent in the NFL and if you don’t maximize that talent then even your best players will struggle.
Next week's matchup against the Miami Dolphins may end up being a completely different game than the slugfest against the Jets, but the Raiders will likely be relying on Jacobs in the run game to keep the explosive Miami offense off the field. Miami is giving up just under 4 yards per carry and have not given up over 100 yards rushing since week six so this will be tough sledding for Jacobs.
However, if he runs like he did on Sunday night, then he should be in for another big day in Week 11.