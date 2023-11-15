Raiders vs Jets 2023 Week 10: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders pulled out another gutsy win on Sunday night Football, here are the studs and duds from a dramatic victory over the New York Jets.
Robert Spillane and the Raiders Defense - Studs
Robert Spillane gets special recognition for coming up with the biggest defensive play of the game, but this was an incredible collective effort by the Raiders defense. Spillane’s interception of Zach Wilson with just over a minute left in the game, essentially sealed the game despite some unnecessary drama in the final seconds.
Spillane is playing with a broken hand and has shown incredible toughness, and leadership in the heart of this Raiders defense. Maxx Crosby is the best player on this unit, but he is quickly being matched in ferocity and hustle by his middle linebacker running mate.
As for the rest of the defense, this was one of the more dominant performances in recent memory. They kept the Jets offense largely in check despite a few chunk plays to Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, and kept New York out of the end zone for all four quarters. They have now given up just one touchdown in the last two games and last week's touchdown by the Giants was after the Raiders were already up by 27 points.
We won’t overreact to the fact that the two New York teams feature some of the worst offenses in the league but you can only play who they put in front of you. Next week is a matchup against literally the best offense in the NFL but the Raiders defense will come in with plenty of swagger and confidence no matter who the opponent is. Much credit to Patrick Graham and the rest of the defensive staff for making the Raiders unit competent for the first time in a long time.