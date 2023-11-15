Raiders vs Jets 2023 Week 10: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders pulled out another gutsy win on Sunday night Football, here are the studs and duds from a dramatic victory over the New York Jets.
Raiders K Daniel Carlson - Stud
Coming into the game against the New York Jets, we knew that Daniel Carlson and special teams would be a major factor. The Jets feature one of the best defenses in the NFL in points will be hard to come by so any time the Raiders were within 60 yards of the goalposts, Daniel Carlson would have to be ready.
On a night where points came at a premium, Carlson accounted for 10 of the Raiders 16 points. None of his three field goals were chip shots either as he nailed two 40 yarders, and a booming 54 yarder at the end of the first half to pull the Raiders within three points.
Carlson continues to be one of the most reliable kickers in the NFL and is an incredible weapon for this offense to have. He is currently making 100% of his extra points but just 85% of his field goals thanks to an uncharacteristic night against the Green Bay Packers where he missed a kick and had another blocked. He’s likely on his way to another all pro season if he gets back up over 90% which we fully expect him to do.