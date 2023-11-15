Raiders vs Jets 2023 Week 10: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders pulled out another gutsy win on Sunday night Football, here are the studs and duds from a dramatic victory over the New York Jets.
Honorable Mentions - No Duds This Week
We are going to enjoy the good times and not call out any duds for this week. There were a couple candidates on the offensive line that could’ve been listed here, but we knew that things would be incredibly difficult against an excellent Jets defense so no need for that negativity.
So instead, we’re gonna go with a couple guys that deserved honorable mentions, but perhaps not a full slide about their performances. The first is Davante Adams, who seems to be revitalized under this new regime as he came up with a few big plays early in the game, including an impressive one-handed catch.
Next is Malcolm Koonce, who recorded a stripped sack on Zach Wilson to give him two sacks in his many weeks. The young linebacker has come on strong in this regime and has played a lot more than expected after the Chandler Jones disaster earlier this year.
Last, but not least is wide receiver DeAndre Carter, who was a major factor in the return game and gave the Raiders the ball in plus territory a few times. He also came up with a huge play on fourth and one in the fourth quarter as the Raiders were looking to kill off the game with a tricky jet sweep off the "Tush Push" formation. We’d love to see more involvement from Carter in the offense because of his explosive speed.
We know the next two weeks will be difficult for this Raiders team as they face the Miami Dolphins on the road and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas, but the split of those two games would be massive for their playoff hopes heading into the bye week in week 13. Anything is possible in the NFL and when you have a team that believes in each other and their head coach, there’s no opponent they can’t beat.