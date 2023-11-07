Raiders vs Jets 2023 Week 10: Which Jets to Worry About
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the New York Jets in Week 10 on Sunday Night Football, and here are some Jets the Raiders need to worry about.
By Brad Weiss
After trouncing the New York Giants in Week 9, the Las Vegas Raiders will welcome the New York Jets to Allegiant Stadium in a Week 10 Sunday Night Football matchup in the desert. The Jets are coming off a tough loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9, and will now have to travel across the country to take on a Raiders team that should be fired up after their 30-6 victory vs the G-Men.
With that said, let us take a look at a few Jets the Silver and Black must worry about in this crucial AFC matchup that suddenly has real playoff implications.
The Williams Brothers
While the Jets offense struggles in a big way, one thing is for sure, and that is they have one of the better defenses in all of football. Two of their key players are actually brothers, as defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Quincy Williams are two of the best players in the league at their respective positions.
When you add an elite talent in the defensive backfield like Sauce Gardner, the Jets are certainly strong at all three levels on that side of the ball. However, the Williams brothers are the two you have to key on if you are going to beat the Jets, as they can impact the football game in a big way at any time.
Garrett Wilson
Despite the fact that Zach Wilson struggles at the quarterback position, it does not change the fact that Garrett Wilson must be accounted for every time he is on the field. Wilson is one of the best young wideouts in the game, and was the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, so Las Vegas must make sure they minimize his damage on Sunday night.
Against the Chargers, Wilson was one of the lone bright spots for the Jets, catching seven balls for 80 yards. Wilson has his issues, but he will go to Wilson early and often in this game, so the Raiders revamped secondary must make sure he is a priority in the passing game.
Breece Hall
Like the New York Giants, the New York Jets have a solid young running back the Raiders must contend with on Sunday night. Saquon Barkley rushed for 90 yards against the Raiders, averaging 5.6 yards per carry, and that is the same kind of effort they could see from Breece Hall in Week 10.
Hall is coming back from a torn ACL a year ago, so the Jets have been cautious with him, but they also have Dalvin Cook to bring in for short periods as well. Hall has the home run ability that could turn this game on its head, but hopefully, the Raiders defense styfling Zach Wilson will bring this rushing attack to a halt.