Raiders Jimmy Garoppolo on wrong side of history with the franchise
While some veteran quarterbacks have come in and fueled success for the Raiders franchise, Jimmy Garoppolo was unfortunately not one of them.
With Jimmy Garoppolo officially benched, he officially failed to revive a classic Raiders’ tradition. Historically, veteran quarterbacks have fueled the success of the Raiders. Ken Stabler is the only drafted quarterback with a playoff win.
The younger fans out there are confused because all of the veteran imports they have seen also failed to succeed. They only saw the failures of Kerry Collins, Dante Culpepper, and Carson Palmer. Plus, Derek Carr led the team for the previous nine seasons.
Carr and Stabler are outliers in the Raiders’ history. Stabler and Carr are the only franchise significant quarterbacks drafted by the team. There could be an argument for Tom Flores; however, the Raiders didn’t start to excel until Daryle Lamonica was brought in from the Buffalo Bills.
Maybe Marc Wilson, who was one of the rare first-round quarterback picks, if he wasn’t overshadowed by the two Super Bowl wins by Jim Plunkett.