Raiders Josh Jacobs needs to break out in Week 4 against the Chargers
It has been a rough three weeks for Las Vegas Raiders star Josh Jacobs, but he needs to break out against the Chargers on Sunday.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders have a crucial AFC West battle on deck this weekend, as they head to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. For the Silver and Black, the happy feelings from Week 1 have turned to dispair, as they have lost their last two games against the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Still, they are still alive in the division, and a win against the Chargers on Sunday would move them to 2-0 in AFC West play. The Chargers go into this game banged up on both sides of the ball, but it will be the play of Josh Jacobs that will prove to be the difference on Sunday afternoon.
Raiders need a big day from Josh Jacobs
It has been tough sledding for Jacobs in 2023, as he sat out nearly the entire summer before heading to camp at the end of August. However, he came to camp in great shape, and many felt he would display the same kind of production that made him the NFL's rushing leader last season.
Due to a lack of a passing game, and the Raiders needing to abandon the run after falling behind the last two weeks, the production just has not been there on the ground. Jacobs is one of the premier running backs in the game, but he has been kept in check this season, a trend that needs to end in Week 4 against the Chargers.
Jimmy Garoppolo goes into this game off of concussion protocol, and we still do not know whether or not he will play. That means the Raiders need to attack on the ground in a big way early and often in Week 4, as a steady dose of Jacobs will take the pressure off of whoever is under center in this one.
If Jacobs can dominate the Chargers, something he has done in the past, it will go a long way towards the Raiders moving to 2-0 in the AFC West.