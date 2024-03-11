Josh Jacobs Leaves His Name All Over Raiders History
The Las Vegas Raiders lost Josh Jacobs on Monday, but his legacy in the Silver and Black will never be forgotten.
By Keith Ricci
After five seasons, it’s reported that running back Josh Jacobs is leaving the Las Vegas Raiders and heading to Green Bay.
His impact on the Raiders organization cannot be understated and will not soon be forgotten.
He brought stability to the running back position for a half-decade as the team’s leading rusher for five consecutive seasons. That consistency is something that the Raiders hadn’t experienced since Marcus Allen led the team every year from 1982-88.
As he leaves the place that drafted him 24th overall, his name remains all over the organization’s history books.
In the franchise’s 64-year history, only 7 Raiders offensive players have scored more career points than Josh Jacobs. He departs with the 3rd most rushing yards, 3rd most rushing touchdowns and 3rd most carries only behind Hall of Famer Marcus Allen and two-time Super Bowl champion Mark van Eeghen who both wore silver and black during the team’s once-upon-a-time Super Bowl runs.
His career 76 rushing yards per game is the best in team history, a few yards ahead of Bo Jackson, and it’s the 24th best amongst every running back in NFL history.