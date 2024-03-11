Josh Jacobs Leaves His Name All Over Raiders History
The Las Vegas Raiders lost Josh Jacobs on Monday, but his legacy in the Silver and Black will never be forgotten.
By Keith Ricci
Raiders threw Jacobs right into the fire
There was no learning curve for Jacobs. Right off the bat, as a rookie in 2019, it was clear he was a legitimate starting running back in the NFL. He broke several Raiders rookie running back records that year – most games started, most rushing attempts, most rushing yards, most running yards per attempt and per game.
Not bad for a kid who just a decade earlier was homeless and living out of a car with his family. Against all odds, he made it to the top and still hasn’t looked back.
Despite four different head coaches in five seasons, he always remained a Raider – serving as a critical part of the offense, a reliable closer in wins, and a core part of the locker room.
“The Raider Way” which has frequently been preached by the new regime recently is something that Josh Jacobs and fellow 2019 classmate Maxx Crosby have been injecting into the culture for the past half-decade.
Everything you love about the Raiders, is exactly what you loved about Josh Jacobs. He was the definition of a Silver and Black running back.
His three 1,000+ rushing yard seasons ties Marcus Allen and Mark van Eeghen for most by any Raider ever. His 97.2 yards per game in 2022 and 88.5 yards per game in 2019 are the 2nd and 5th best single seasons in team history.
His 12 touchdowns in 2022 and 12 touchdowns in 2020 both tie for 3rd best amongst all-time Raiders, while his 9-touchdown season in 2021 ties for 9th best.