Josh Jacobs Leaves His Name All Over Raiders History
The Las Vegas Raiders lost Josh Jacobs on Monday, but his legacy in the Silver and Black will never be forgotten.
By Keith Ricci
Jacobs will go down as an all-time Raider
Jacobs was always a first down machine for the Raiders. Three times in his five seasons he ranked top 10 in the NFL for rushing first downs.
Perhaps we’ll all remember him best as the NFL rushing champion in 2022 with 1,653 yards – the 45th best single season in NFL history. That year, he also led the league in all-purpose yards, and his 86-yard walk-off touchdown run in overtime to beat the Seattle Seahawks was the 8th longest run in Raiders history.
His historic 2022 season is most impressive knowing he accomplished all of that in a very underwhelming Josh McDaniels offense. It’s also impressive considering how Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler weren’t “all in” on him entering the season. Something they finally had to admit they were wrong about when they returned his previous captaincy title to him mid-season.
Despite the McDaniels/Ziegler regime never committing to him, Jacobs always committed himself to the Raiders and the Nation.
The man who first became known to Raider Nation as “the Bears 2019 first round pick” from the controversial Khalil Mack trade, now leaves as one of the most beloved Raiders of this century.
It’s impossible to predict when we’ll next see a Raiders running back with a five-year tenure as successful as Jacobs. It’ll be equally impossible to attend a game at Allegiant Stadium next season without still seeing his #28 and #8 jerseys sprinkled throughout the seats.
When you think “Raiders running back”, you should think “Jacobs” alongside the names “Allen” and “Jackson” as the poster child of the position.
So, a heartfelt farewell and thank you to Josh Jacobs. He gave the organization and the fan base everything he had. If the next Raiders running back has half the heart and determination as Jacobs, we could only be so lucky.