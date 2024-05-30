Josh Jacobs tried to lure Davante Adams out of Las Vegas this offseason
By Ryan Heckman
This offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders have seen a couple of notable storylines unfold with two big-name players.
One of them, running back Josh Jacobs, left Vegas en route to signing with the Green Bay Packers. The other, wide receiver Davante Adams, had undergone plenty of speculation as to whether he'd want to be traded after the 2023 season.
Early on last season, Adams told the media that he didn't have time to "wait around" and was frustrated with the losing. That sparked a season-long question in regards to just how committed to the Raiders he was.
Just this past April, though, Adams reiterated the fact that he wanted to be in Vegas, noting that he would have already been playing somewhere else if he didn't want to be a Raider.
But, what if a former teammate could coax him into asking for a trade?
That's exactly what Jacobs said he tried to do earlier this offseason after signing with Green Bay, sending Adams a simple text message.
The Raiders are lucky to learn Davante Adams wants to stay in Las Vegas
On one hand, it would make sense for Jacobs to think about convincing his former teammate to ask for a deal back to Green Bay. The two of them are friends and played together for a couple of years, and Green Bay has been a team on the rise with quarterback Jordan Love stepping into some big shoes.
The Raiders, meanwhile, have anything but a sure thing under center as they prepare for a quarterback competition this summer between Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell.
Once Antonio Pierce took over last year, things started to change for the better, and Las Vegas can ride that momentum into the 2024 campaign. But, one thing still remains, and that's the idea that the Raiders don't have a franchise quarterback.
For Adams, who came to Vegas having played several years with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, it's been a rollercoaster. He was able to begin his Raiders career with one of his closest friends and former college quarterback, Derek Carr, until the organization decided to show Carr the ultimate disrespect.
Then last year happened, and Adams was in an unfamiliar position: playing on an offense with question marks at the quarterback position.
Jacobs, on the other hand, gets to join an ascending team within an ascending division.
Hopefully, for Adams' sake and the sake of the Raiders, overall, this year proves to be a pleasant surprise.