Las Vegas Raiders: Josh Jacobs needed in 2023 more than ever
By Brad Weiss
Raiders also have a big question mark at QB this season
While the Raiders offense is loaded at wide receiver, and the tight end position should be more than fine with Michael Mayer, Austin Hooper, and OJ Howard, quarterback could be a real issue in Las Vegas this season. We still do not know if Jimmy Garoppolo is going to be healthy enough to play in 2023, and behind him are two guys that won't give any defensive coordinators worries.
Brian Hoyer has starting experience in the NFL, and is familiar with Josh McDaniels's offense, but he is nowhere close to a legitimate NFL starting quarterback anymore. The rookie, Aidan O'Connell was supposed to use the 2023 season as more of a redshirt campaign, learning behind the veterans and getting used to the NFL game.
If Las Vegas has to turn to Hoyer and O'Connell in 2023, the lack of a legitimate threat at running back would be devastating to the Raiders offense. Jacobs is not just some solid running back that can shoulder the load, he is a key piece to anything the Raiders do on offense this season, and should be a mainstay in the lineup for years to come.