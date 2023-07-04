Las Vegas Raiders: Josh Jacobs and his place in team history
Josh Jacobs has become a force for the Raiders franchise, but what is his place in team history?
By Brad Weiss
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has quietly turned into one of the best running backs in the NFL, but where does he rank in team history?
Heading into the 2022 NFL season, nobody really knew what to expect from Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. Since being a first-round pick of the team back in 2019, Jacobs established himself as a capable runner for the Raiders, racking up two 1,000-yard seasons, but that did not stop the organization from declining his fifth-year option.
Playing with something to prove, Jacobs ran wild over the rest of the NFL, providing the Raiders offense with one of their few bright spots on the season. He and Davante Adams were able to put up eye-popping numbers despite the six-win campaign, as Jacobs led the NFL in rushing and all-purpose yards.
Heading into this offseason, questions still remain when it comes to Jacobs contract, as the team placed the franchise tag on him, and he did not sign it. The hope is that they can get a deal done with him before training camp, as he is only 25 years old, and should have a ton of good football left in him.
After four seasons as the feature back with the Raiders, where does Jacobs stack up in terms of team history?