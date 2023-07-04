Las Vegas Raiders: Josh Jacobs and his place in team history
Josh Jacobs has become a force for the Raiders franchise, but what is his place in team history?
By Brad Weiss
Raiders star RB already top-five in rushing yards
The rise of Jacobs up the Raiders all-time leader board in terms of rushing yards has been a steady one, as he has averaged over 1,000 yards a season across his four campaigns. Last season, Jacobs put together the second-best single-season rushing performance in team history, only behind Marcus Allen's mark of 1,759.
Jacobs' 1,653 yards led the NFL and catapulted him into rarified air when it comes to the history of the team at the position group. Going into the 2023 NFL season, Jacobs has already racked up 4,740 rushing yards, good for fifth on the Raiders' all-time rushing list per pro football reference.
In fact, Jacobs is only 52 yards away from Napoleon Kaufman, and did so with 31 less games under his belt. Clem Daniels is next with 5,103 yards in 87 games, and the No. 2 all-time rusher in team history, Mark van Eeghen racked up 5,907 yards in 112 for the Silver and Black.
Of course, the gold standard at the position is Marcus Allen, who rushed for 8.545 yards and 79 rushing touchdowns in 145 games.