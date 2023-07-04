Las Vegas Raiders: Josh Jacobs and his place in team history
Josh Jacobs has become a force for the Raiders franchise, but what is his place in team history?
By Brad Weiss
So where does Jacobs rank in terms of Raiders team history?
Since coming into the league, Jacobs has been the No. 1 option for the Raiders at the running back position, and by far the best first-round pick of the Mike Mayock era. Jacobs has been a bright spot for a Raiders team that has made the playoffs only once in that team, and with a few more productive seasons, could reset the record book for the team at the position.
Jacobs is on pace to blow away Allen's career records in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, and is still young enough to put together another four good seasons at least. On a Raiders team that has moved on from their star quarterback and tight end, the return of Jacobs in 2023 is paramount if Josh McDaniels hopes to come back from one of the more disappointing seasons in recent memory.
For Jacobs, he is in prime position to become an all-time great for the Raiders, and someone who can reset the standard at the running back spot. Running back has become a devalued position in the NFL, but Jacobs is a bonafide star, and the Raiders would be wise to find a way to get him under contract for the rest of his 20s.
When all is said and done, Jacobs could be on the Mount Rushmore at the position when it comes to the Raiders franchise, which is saying a lot considering how good the players who came before him are. If he continues on this pace, there is reason to believe he could be the best running back to ever put on the Silver and Black.