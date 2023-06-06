Las Vegas Raiders: Key offensive players flying under the radar in 2023
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders offense will have a new look in 2023, and here are three key players flying under the radar.
With Derek Carr in New Orleans, the Las Vegas Raiders offense will have a new look in 2023, led by veteran Jimmy Garoppolo under center if he can pass his physical. Last season, the Raiders struggled offensively under head coach Josh McDaniels, and the hope is, new faces can help turn around the franchise's fortunes on that side of the ball.
Here, we look at three key offensive Raiders flying under the radar entering the 2023 season.
Raiders key offensive players under the radar: Dylan Parham
The Raiders made some key moves along the offensive line this offseason, including bringing back Alex Bars and Jermaine Eluemunor in free agency. However, it was a move from last offseason that could bring the biggest reward in 2023, and that move was selecting Dylan Parham from Memphis with Dave Ziegler's first-ever draft pick as an NFL general manager.
Parham was an instant starter for the Raiders, and entering his second season in the league, he will be expected to step up and lead. There will be a battle for who starts opposite him at the offensive guard spot in 2023, but for Parham, the time is now for him to become a cornerstone offensive lineman for the Silver and Black.