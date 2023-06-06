Las Vegas Raiders: Key offensive players flying under the radar in 2023
By Brad Weiss
Raiders key offensive players under the radar: Zamir White
Much of the talk this offseason has centered around running back Josh Jacobs, who is coming off a season in which he led the NFL in both rushing and all-purpose yards. Jacobs was given the franchise tag this offseason as the team tries to work out a new deal, but as of now, he has stayed away from the team's organized workouts.
Last offseason, Ziegler and his staff selected Zamir White in the 2022 NFL Draft, a player with incredible power at the running back position. White played sparingly as a rookie, but in Year 2, especially with a lack of depth at the running back spot, he will be expected to take a big step forward in his development.
If Jacobs returns on a long-term deal, the plan will be to get as much out of him, but also to keep him as fresh as possible. For White, the 2023 summer will be a great opportunity for him to show he can be a part of the offensive gameplan this season, spelling Jacobs and possibly being a solid red-zone rushing threat.